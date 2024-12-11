Tom Cotton blocks bill to protect journalists in blow to press freedom

Washington DC - Senator Tom Cotton on Tuesday blocked a press freedom bill that would protect journalists from being forced to reveal their sources to the government.

Republican Senator Tom Cotton has once again blocked passage of the PRESS Act, designed to protect journalists from government overreach. © ALLISON ROBBERT / AFP

The Arkansas Republican refused to pass the Protect Reporters from Exploitative State Spying (PRESS) Act by unanimous consent, as requested by Democratic Senator Ron Wyden of Oregon.

The legislation, already approved in the House, would prevent the federal government from forcing journalists to divulge their sources and other materials, with exceptions for information concerning acts of terrorism or threats of imminent violence.

"The PRESS Act would undermine our national security and turn liberal reporters into a protected class. No American citizen should be afforded the privileges provided in this bill, least of all the media," Cotton claimed on X.

"The press badge doesn’t make you better than the rest of America or put you above the law," he said on the Senate floor.