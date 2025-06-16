MAGA Senator Mike Lee faces backlash after sharing insensitive posts about Minnesota shootings

Washington DC - MAGA Senator Mike Lee of Utah is facing backlash after sharing an insensitive social media post following the shootings of two Democratic lawmakers in Minnesota.

Utah Senator Mike Lee is facing heavy criticism after sharing social media posts blaming the left for the recent shootings of two Democratic officials. © Rebecca Noble / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

On Sunday, Lee shared an X post with the photo that showed Vance Boelter, the alleged gunman, dressed as a police officer with a mask, knocking on the door of one of the victims.

Lee included the caption, "This is what happens when Marxists don't get their way," appearing to blame the left for the politically motivated violence.

The post comes after Boelter allegedly killed State Representative Melissa Hortman and her husband at their home near Minneapolis early Saturday morning.

He also shot state Sen. John Hoffman and his wife at their home, fortunately only wounding the two.

Boelter was finally arrested on Sunday night following a tense manhunt.

But the senator has appeared to double down on his rhetoric, pinning the post to the top of his page and sharing several other contentious posts about the shooting.

In a separate post, he shared a photo of Boelter without the mask with the caption, "Nightmare on Waltz Street," which is believed to be a dig at Minnesota's Democratic Governor Tim Walz. In another, he declared, "Marxism is a deadly mental illness."