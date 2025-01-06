Trump loyalist reluctantly agrees to lower flags for Jimmy Carter after outcry

Long Island, New York - Republican Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman had to be shamed into agreeing to lower US flags to half-mast in honor of the late ex-president Jimmy Carter.

Nassau County executive Bruce Blakeman (r.) agreed to lower the US flags to half-mast in honor of ex-president Jimmy Carter. © Collage: AFP/Megan Vamer/Getty Images & AFP/Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

After days of outcries from Long Island Democrats, Blakeman finally agreed to the traditional gesture of respect in tribute to Carter, who died last week aged 100.

Blakeman, an avid supporter of President-elect Donald Trump, had previously left flags in Nassau County-run buildings flying at full-mast.

Labeled by some Democrats a "mini-Trump," Nassau's executive faced criticism over the weekend from Democrats who said that flying the flag at half-mast is "the right thing to do."

"The flags in Nassau County will be at half-staff for President Carter from the commencement of Lying in State on January 7th through burial on January 9th," Blakeman said in a statement released on X.