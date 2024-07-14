Trump rally shooting sparks new questions about politician security

Washington DC - Questions swirled on Sunday over how one of the most protected political figures on earth, guarded by a state-of-the-art security detail, could have found himself just dozens of yards from an attacker carefully aiming a rifle at his head.

An assassination attempt at Donald Trump's rally on Saturday has sparked a flood of questions about the security measures for political figures. © REUTERS

Interrogations centered on the extent of the perimeter established by the security services, in particular the Secret Service, which is responsible for protecting America's top political figures.



As the world pores over the second-by-second details of the events of Saturday, it has been established that the gunman was on the roof of a nearby building, around 500 feet from former president Donald Trump.

"That's the most surprising thing to me, when we have a former president here, that a guy was...able to get up on a roof and take a shot," said Richard Goldinger, the district attorney for Butler County, Pennsylvania, where the political rally took place.

"We had some law enforcement in that building, [making it] even more surprising that he was able to get up there," he told MSNBC.

Richard Painter, a White House official under George W. Bush and now a law professor at the University of Minnesota, called for "a detailed investigation into this egregious security failure."

"If there is a rooftop within rifle range of a president or a presidential candidate, it's the Secret Service that should be on that rooftop. Have they ever heard of the Texas Book Depository?" he said, referring to the building from where Lee Harvey Oswald murdered President John F. Kennedy using a long-range rifle in 1963.

"The shooter was outside the Secret Service perimeter. What kind of a perimeter is that? We know that any crackpot can all too easily buy a high-powered rifle in the United States. The perimeter needs to be as far as the eye can see," he added.

Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson said Sunday that he had called Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas to "ask him some pointed questions" about the assassination attempt.

"My first question is, were drones being used in the vicinity? I mean, that would be obvious. You would be able to spot someone on a roof," he told NBC News.