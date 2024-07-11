British PM describes Biden's mental state during recent NATO meeting

Washington DC - Joe Biden is not senile and has been on "good form" at the NATO summit, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has said, as concerns grow about the US president's mental fitness.

US President Joe Biden (l.) is not senile and has been on "good form" at the NATO summit, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has said. © POOL / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Starmer defended Biden's leadership credentials amid questions about his cognitive health, which have intensified since criticism of his performance in a TV debate against Donald Trump.

The president (81) is seeking re-election in November despite discontent within the Democrat ranks about his suitability for a second term in office.

Starmer, who met the president for their first bilateral talks at the White House on Wednesday as NATO leaders gathered in Washington to discuss the challenges facing the bloc, said Biden had been "across all the detail."

Starmer told broadcasters their one-to-one discussions had happened “at pace,” and Biden seemed "on really good form."

"We were billed for 45 minutes; we went on for the best part of an hour," he said. "He was absolutely across all the detail. We were going at pace through a number of issues."

Asked whether the president was senile, Starmer told the BBC: "No... he's shown incredible leadership.