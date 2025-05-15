Tulsi Gabbard fires officials over report contradicting Trump's Venezuelan gang claims

Washington DC - Tulsi Gabbard, the Director of National Intelligence, recently fired officials behind a report that contradicted President Donald Trump 's claims about Venezuelan gangs supposedly taking over the country.

National Intelligence Director Tulsi Gabbard recently fired officials behind a report that contradicted unfounded claims made by President Donald Trump. © ANGELA WEISS / AFP

According to Fox News, Gabbard fired National Intelligence Council chair Mike Collins and his deputy, Maria Langan-Riekhof, on Tuesday.

Collins had reportedly faced whistleblower complaints accusing him of "deliberately undermining" the Trump administration, while Langan-Reikhof was deemed a "key advocate" for diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives who is "radically opposed to Trump."

Gabbard will soon move the council from the CIA to the Office of the Director of National Intelligence to "directly hold accountable any improper action and politicization of intelligence."

Their termination also came after the council released a memo last week that found no coordination between Venezuela's government and the Tren de Aragua gang – an assertion Trump has repeatedly made to justify his use of the Alien Enemies Act to deport immigrants without due process.

In an X post on Wednesday, Alexa Henning, Gabbard's deputy chief of staff, dismissed claims they were fired over the report, instead arguing, "These [Joe Biden] holdovers were dismissed because they politicized intelligence."