Bill Clinton gushes over Andrew Cuomo in endorsement for NYC mayor
New York, New York - Former President Bill Clinton offered a glowing endorsement of Andrew Cuomo in the Democratic Party's hotly-contested New York City mayoral primary.
On Sunday, Cuomo's campaign shared a robocall from Clinton, in which he urged New Yorkers to vote for the ex-governor.
"It is imperative that New York chooses a mayor who has the ability, talent, and experience to do the job," Clinton says.
He goes on to praise Cuomo's work while serving as Secretary of Housing and Urban Development during his presidential administration, and said the 67-year-old's time as governor "changed the face of New York."
"New Yorkers should choose competence for a change. I am confident Andrew can turn New York around, and I know he can effectively stand up to [President Donald Trump]."
In an X post, Cuomo said he was "honored" to be endorsed by Clinton, who he described as "a personal mentor, friend, and hero."
"His belief that change is not only possible, but is the foundational work of government, inspires me in every action I take," he added.
Brothers in controversy and scandal
The endorsement has been met with heavy criticism, as both men have faced allegations of using their power to sexually harass women while in office.
In 1998, news broke that then-president Clinton, who has been married to former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton since 1975, had an affair with White House staffer Monica Lewinsky in the Oval Office, a scandal he was nearly impeached for.
Similarly, Cuomo was forced to resign in disgrace as governor in 2021 after facing accusations of sexual harassment from multiple women.
Now attempting to make his big political comeback, he has been the frontrunner in a crowded field, but progressive challenger Zohran Mamdani has spectacularly closed the gap.
The assemblymember from Queens recently gained high-profile endorsements from Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders.
Cover photo: Andrew Burton / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP