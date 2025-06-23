Bill Clinton gushes over Andrew Cuomo in endorsement for NYC mayor

New York, New York - Former President Bill Clinton offered a glowing endorsement of Andrew Cuomo in the Democratic Party's hotly-contested New York City mayoral primary.

Former President Bill Clinton (r.) endorsed Andrew Cuomo to become the next mayor of New York City. © Andrew Burton / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

On Sunday, Cuomo's campaign shared a robocall from Clinton, in which he urged New Yorkers to vote for the ex-governor.

"It is imperative that New York chooses a mayor who has the ability, talent, and experience to do the job," Clinton says.

He goes on to praise Cuomo's work while serving as Secretary of Housing and Urban Development during his presidential administration, and said the 67-year-old's time as governor "changed the face of New York."

"New Yorkers should choose competence for a change. I am confident Andrew can turn New York around, and I know he can effectively stand up to [President Donald Trump]."

In an X post, Cuomo said he was "honored" to be endorsed by Clinton, who he described as "a personal mentor, friend, and hero."

"His belief that change is not only possible, but is the foundational work of government, inspires me in every action I take," he added.