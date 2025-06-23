Zohran Mamdani urges supporters to "leave it all on the court" after promising NYC mayoral poll

New York, New York - New York City mayoral candidates Zohran Mamdani and Andrew Cuomo are neck in neck in a new poll ahead of the Tuesday election.

Former Governor Andrew Cuomo (l.) may fall to New York State Assemblymember Zohran Mamdani in New York City's Democratic mayoral primary, according to a new poll. © Collage: Yuki Iwamura/Pool via REUTERS & Vincent Alban/Pool via REUTERS

An Emerson College Polling/PIX11/The Hill poll released Monday shows former Governor Andrew Cuomo leading Mamdani 36% to 34% in the first round of ranked-choice voting. New York City Comptroller Brad Lander, who has cross-endorsed with Mamdani, pulled 13%.

In the final round, once all the other candidates have been eliminated, the poll indicates Mamdani coming out on top with 52% of the vote to Cuomo's 48%.

The poll numbers exclude the around 4% of voters who had not decided how they would cast their ballot.

The survey – conducted from June 18-20 with a sample size of 833 likely voters – shows surging momentum for Mamdani just one day away from the high-stakes election.

The 33-year-old state assemblymember and democratic socialist has been steadily gaining in the polls in the lead-up to the primary contest as he fights to deliver rent freezes, free buses, no-cost childcare, and more to the nation's largest city.

Mamdani has received endorsements from Senator Bernie Sanders and Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez in his grassroots-powered campaign.