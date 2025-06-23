Zohran Mamdani urges supporters to "leave it all on the court" after promising NYC mayoral poll
New York, New York - New York City mayoral candidates Zohran Mamdani and Andrew Cuomo are neck in neck in a new poll ahead of the Tuesday election.
An Emerson College Polling/PIX11/The Hill poll released Monday shows former Governor Andrew Cuomo leading Mamdani 36% to 34% in the first round of ranked-choice voting. New York City Comptroller Brad Lander, who has cross-endorsed with Mamdani, pulled 13%.
In the final round, once all the other candidates have been eliminated, the poll indicates Mamdani coming out on top with 52% of the vote to Cuomo's 48%.
The poll numbers exclude the around 4% of voters who had not decided how they would cast their ballot.
The survey – conducted from June 18-20 with a sample size of 833 likely voters – shows surging momentum for Mamdani just one day away from the high-stakes election.
The 33-year-old state assemblymember and democratic socialist has been steadily gaining in the polls in the lead-up to the primary contest as he fights to deliver rent freezes, free buses, no-cost childcare, and more to the nation's largest city.
Mamdani has received endorsements from Senator Bernie Sanders and Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez in his grassroots-powered campaign.
Zohran Mamdani promises to deliver "a city we can afford"
Cuomo has long been seen as the frontrunner in the race, though Mamdani has steadily chipped away at his once-considerable lead.
Backed by former President Bill Clinton and a host of dubious big-money donors, Cuomo is attempting a political comeback after resigning in disgrace from the governor's office in 2021. The 67-year-old ended his tenure early after he was accused of covering up Covid-19 deaths in nursing homes and of sexually assaulting 11 women.
Mamdani's message of delivering an affordable and livable city for all is clearly resonating with many voters as his poll numbers continue to climb.
"We have gone from the margin of error to the margin of effort," Mamdani posted on X on Monday.
"On the day before the election, we stand on the verge of toppling a political dynasty and winning a city we can afford. But we can only do it with you," he added, urging volunteers and supporters to "leave it all on the court."
New Yorkers hit the polls in the Democratic mayoral primary on Tuesday, June 24.
Cover photo: Collage: Yuki Iwamura/Pool via REUTERS & Vincent Alban/Pool via REUTERS