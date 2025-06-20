Zohran Mamdani car bomb threat under investigation by NYPD

New York, New York - The New York Police Department is investigating a car bomb threat targeting mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani as his campaign denounced Islamophobia and racism.

New York City mayoral candidate and state Assemblymember Zohran Mamdani speaks during a press conference outside of City Hall. © MICHAEL M. SANTIAGO / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

"After multiple death threats and racist messages, Assemblymember Mamdani's office is participating in an ongoing investigation by the NYPD's Hate Crimes Task Force," read a statement from his campaign shared Thursday.

"While Zohran does not own a car, the violent and specific language of what appears to be a repeat caller is alarming and we are taking every precaution."

According to the New York Daily News, a caller made the threat to blow up Mamdani's car in a voicemail with his office in Queens. It was reportedly the latest of several threatening messages from the same person in recent weeks.

An NYPD spokesperson told the outlet the probe is focused around "anti-Muslim statements" made by the person, who called Mamdani a "terrorist piece of s***."

"Check your beeper too, you terrorist f***," the caller added, in apparent reference to Israel's pager attacks in Lebanon.