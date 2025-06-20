Zohran Mamdani car bomb threat under investigation by NYPD
New York, New York - The New York Police Department is investigating a car bomb threat targeting mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani as his campaign denounced Islamophobia and racism.
"After multiple death threats and racist messages, Assemblymember Mamdani's office is participating in an ongoing investigation by the NYPD's Hate Crimes Task Force," read a statement from his campaign shared Thursday.
"While Zohran does not own a car, the violent and specific language of what appears to be a repeat caller is alarming and we are taking every precaution."
According to the New York Daily News, a caller made the threat to blow up Mamdani's car in a voicemail with his office in Queens. It was reportedly the latest of several threatening messages from the same person in recent weeks.
An NYPD spokesperson told the outlet the probe is focused around "anti-Muslim statements" made by the person, who called Mamdani a "terrorist piece of s***."
"Check your beeper too, you terrorist f***," the caller added, in apparent reference to Israel's pager attacks in Lebanon.
Zohran Mamdani vows to deliver better New York City for all
Mamdani is surging in the polls as he fights to deliver rent freezes, free buses, no-cost childcare, and more to the nation's largest city.
If elected, the 33-year-old would become New York City's first-ever Muslim mayor.
Earlier this week, the state assemblymember spoke candidly about the personal toll of racism and Islamophobia he has experienced on the campaign trail, describing such dehumanizing treatment as the "very sad burden of what it means to be the first Muslim candidate to run for mayor."
"While this is a sad reality, it is not surprising after millions of dollars have been spent on dehumanizing, Islamophobic rhetoric designed to stoke division and hate," Mamdani's campaign said Thursday.
"Violence and racism should have no place in our politics. Zohran remains focused on delivering a safe and affordable New York."
The Democratic mayoral primary in New York City is less than a week away, on June 24. Early voting is already underway.
