Homeland Security head Kristi Noem's purse stolen in DC

Washington DC - Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Kristi Noem recently had her purse stolen while dining out in the nation's capital.

On Sunday, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem's purse, containing sensitive personal possessions, was stolen while she was dining in Washington DC. © Eric Thayer / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

According to CNN, Noem was eating at the Capital Burger restaurant in DC when a thief grabbed her bag, which contained her driver's license, medication, apartment keys, passport, DHS access badge, makeup bag, blank checks, and about $3,000 in cash.



A DHS spokesperson claimed Noem's "entire family" was in town for Easter, and she was treating them "to dinner, activities, and Easter gifts."

On Monday, as Noem attended the annual White House Easter Egg Roll, she confirmed the incident to reporters, but said it has yet to be resolved.

The politician's Secret Service detail, which has launched an investigation, was able to review security footage from the restaurant that showed the bag was taken by an unidentified white male wearing a medical mask.

One law enforcement analyst described the incident to CNN as "a security breach that actually has high consequences," and deserves further review.

The analyst added that Noem is "at higher risk for targeted threats, both by foreign and domestic actors, and just her public profile alone makes her a symbolic target."