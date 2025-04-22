Homeland Security head Kristi Noem's purse stolen in DC
Washington DC - Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Kristi Noem recently had her purse stolen while dining out in the nation's capital.
According to CNN, Noem was eating at the Capital Burger restaurant in DC when a thief grabbed her bag, which contained her driver's license, medication, apartment keys, passport, DHS access badge, makeup bag, blank checks, and about $3,000 in cash.
A DHS spokesperson claimed Noem's "entire family" was in town for Easter, and she was treating them "to dinner, activities, and Easter gifts."
On Monday, as Noem attended the annual White House Easter Egg Roll, she confirmed the incident to reporters, but said it has yet to be resolved.
The politician's Secret Service detail, which has launched an investigation, was able to review security footage from the restaurant that showed the bag was taken by an unidentified white male wearing a medical mask.
One law enforcement analyst described the incident to CNN as "a security breach that actually has high consequences," and deserves further review.
The analyst added that Noem is "at higher risk for targeted threats, both by foreign and domestic actors, and just her public profile alone makes her a symbolic target."
Kristi Noem spearheads Trump's mass deportations as head of DHS
Since President Donald Trump appointed her to head DHS, Noem has used the role to spearhead his aggressive immigration agenda.
She has also used the role as a publicity opportunity, as she regularly dresses in bizarre outfits and turns her public appearances into photo ops, including on a visit to the notorious mega-prison in El Salvador housing Venezuelans expelled by the Trump administration.
The purse snatching has been getting a lot of flak on social media, with one X account joking that Noem "rants about securing the border but can't even secure her own handbag."
Cover photo: Eric Thayer / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP