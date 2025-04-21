US Vice President JD Vance and family have chummy meeting with Indian PM Modi amid trade talks

New Delhi, India - US Vice President JD Vance met with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi after a red carpet welcome in New Delhi on Monday, as India bids for an early trade deal to stave off punishing tariffs .

In this handout photograph taken on Monday, and released by the Indian Press Information Bureau (PIB), India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi (2nd from r) speaks with US Vice President JD Vance (l.) along with his children, during their meeting in New Delhi. © AFP PHOTO / INDIAN PRESS INFORMATION BUREAU (PIB) / HANDOUT

Modi's office said that there had been "significant progress in the negotiations" with the two countries negotiating the first tranche of a trade deal.

New Delhi hopes to secure relief within the 90-day pause on tariffs announced by US President Donald Trump this month.

Vance's office similarly reported "significant progress" in the talks and said the two men had established a roadmap for how economic discussions will proceed.

His four-day visit comes two months after Modi held talks at the White House with Trump, who unveiled 26% tariffs on India.

An honor guard and troupe of folk dancers greeted Vance after he stepped out into the sweltering sunshine of New Delhi on Monday morning, the start of a four-day tour that will include trips to the historic fort city of Jaipur and the Taj Mahal.

Modi welcomed Vance to his residence on Monday evening with a bear hug, as photographs released by the Indian government showed.

He later hosted Vance and his family for dinner.