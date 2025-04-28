Trump launches latest wild conspiracy theory in raging rant over MAGA town halls

President Donald Trump accused the Democrats of paying people to infiltrate the town hall events of MAGA representatives and senators across the country.

By Evan Williams

Washington DC - President Donald Trump baselessly accused the Democratic Party of paying people money to infiltrate and cause disruptions at Republican town halls, where angry constituents have been confronting their representatives.

Trump accused the Democrats of sabotaging MAGA town halls by paying people to infiltrate and disrupt them.  © AFP/Mandel Ngan

"The Radical Left Democrats are paying a fortune to have people infiltrate the Town Halls of Republican Congressmen/women and Senators," Trump claimed in a ranting Truth Social post.

Republicans have struggles to deal with protesters and unhappy constituents at town hall meetings, amid growing anger at the chaos of the Trump administration.

Some lawmakers have chosen to cancel their town halls or hold them virtually due to supposed safety concerns.

Earlier in April, far-right Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene had people tased and violently dragged out of a town hall meeting.

"These Great Patriot Politicians should not treat them nicely," Trump raved. "Have them immediately ejected from the room – they are disruptors and troublemakers."

"You must allow your audience to know what you are up against, or else they will think they are Republicans, and that there is dissension in the Party."

"There is not, there is only LOVE and UNITY," the president added. "Republicans are happy with what is taking place in our Country. We all love America!"

