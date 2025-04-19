Van Hollen reveals El Salvador's margarita set up for meeting with wrongfully deported man

Washington DC - Maryland Senator Chris Van Hollen described Friday how El Salvador staged a photo of him supposedly sipping margaritas with a wrongly deported constituent to cover up the man's ordeal in a notorious prison.

Maryland Senator Chris Van Hollen spoke at a press conference Friday after meeting with his wrongfully deported constituent, Kilmar Abrego Garcia. © REUTERS

Chris Van Hollen denied that he drank cocktails with Kilmar Abrego Garcia while in El Salvador to meet the man, who was removed in what the White House has admitted was an "administrative error."

US President Donald Trump and his Salvadoran counterpart, Nayib Bukele, have refused to release the Maryland father, despite a US federal judge's order – backed by the Supreme Court – for his return.

Van Hollen met the metal worker Thursday at the senator's hotel in San Salvador.

He told reporters on his return to Washington that Abrego Garcia had been moved to a better prison an hour's drive away, but not before being scared for his safety in San Salvador's CECOT, known for horrific rights abuses.

Van Hollen said he realized he had been set up when Bukele posted photos on X of the meeting, alongside a caption stating that Abrego Garcia was "miraculously risen from the 'death camps' & 'torture,' now sipping margaritas with Sen. Van Hollen in the tropical paradise of El Salvador!"

Later at the White House, Trump called Van Hollen a "fake" after he was asked about Bukele's post.

But the two-term senator said one of Bukele's aides had planted cocktail glasses on the table to make it look like Abrego Garcia was being detained in the lap of luxury.

"Nobody drank any margaritas or sugar water or whatever it is. But this is a lesson into the lengths that President Bukele will do to deceive people about what's going on," Van Hollen said.

"And it also shows the lengths that the Trump administration and the president will go to, because when he was asked (by) a reporter about this, he just went along for the ride."

Van Hollen said Bukele's officials had even pushed for the meeting to take place beside the hotel's pool "to create this appearance that life was just lovely for Kilmar."