Senator Chris Van Hollen finally meets with wrongfully deported Kilmar Abrego Garcia

San Salvador, El Salvador - Maryland Senator Chris Van Hollen said Thursday he had met with a Salvadoran man wrongfully deported to a mega-prison in his home country by the Trump administration, in a case that has sparked outrage in the US.

Van Hollen had earlier said he had been denied access to the prison where Washington has paid President Nayib Bukele millions to lock up nearly 300 people it says are criminals and gang members – including 29-year-old Kilmar Abrego Garcia.

"I said my main goal of this trip was to meet with Kilmar. Tonight I had that chance," Van Hollen later posted on X, along with a photo of him sitting at what appeared to be a restaurant table with Abrego Garcia.

Van Hollen added that he would offer "a full update upon my return" to the US.

Abrego Garcia was detained in Maryland last month and expelled to El Salvador along with 238 Venezuelans and 22 fellow Salvadorans who were deported shortly after President Donald Trump invoked a rarely-used wartime authority.

Trump administration officials have claimed he is an illegal migrant, a gang member, and involved in human trafficking, without providing any evidence.

Abrego Garcia had enjoyed a protected status in the US, precluding his deportation to El Salvador for his own safety.

A federal judge has since ordered his return, later backed up by the Supreme Court.

But the administration – despite admitting an "administrative error" in his deportation – is defying the judiciary, contending he is now solely in Salvadoran custody and has continued to smear Abrego Garcia as a "gang member."