Laura Loomer successfully pushes military to rescind job for Biden-era cybersecurity chief

Washington DC - Secretary of the Army Dan Driscoll on Wednesday directed West Point to rescind an offer for a former cybersecurity agency chief to hold a prestigious position at the elite military academy.

Far-right conspiracy theorist Laura Loomer helped push an online campaign to convince the army to rescind its offer. © JOE RAEDLE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

The announcement came a day after far-right conspiracy theorist Laura Loomer took aim at the hiring of Jen Easterly, a former US Army officer and West Point graduate who served as director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) during President Joe Biden's administration.

"The United States Military Academy terminates the gratuitous service agreement with Ms. Jen Easterly. She will no longer serve as the Robert F. McDermott Distinguished Chair in the Department of Social Sciences," Driscoll wrote in a memo he posted on X.

The memo requested an "immediate top-down review" of the academy's hiring practices and also directed it to "immediately pause non-governmental and outside groups from selecting employees," without indicating if that had happened in Easterly's case.

The document did not specify why her job offer was being rescinded.

But chief Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell responded to Driscoll's post on X with one saying that "we're not turning cadets into censorship activists. We're turning them into warriors & leaders" – an apparent reference to allegations from some conservatives that CISA engaged in censorship on behalf of Biden's administration.

On Tuesday, Loomer – known for claiming that the 9/11 terrorist attacks were an inside job – described the hiring at the Defense Department as "horrendous" and asked why Easterly had been offered a job.

"Why are Biden holdovers who worked to silence Trump supporters under Biden getting elevated to high-level jobs under the Trump admin?" she wrote.