Biden accuser Tara Reade travels to Russia with one request for Vladimir Putin

Moscow, Russia - Tara Reade, the woman who accused Joe Biden of sexual assault in 2020, appeared Tuesday in Moscow, where she said she was asking President Vladimir Putin for Russian citizenship.

Tara Reade, the woman who accused Joe Biden of sexual assault in 2020, appeared Tuesday in Moscow. © IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

Reade, who worked in Biden's congressional office for a short period in 1993, said she wanted to stay in Russia after a Republican lawmaker told her she was in physical danger.



The 59-year-old said in a streamed interview with the Sputnik media group that she had arrived in Russia as a vacationer.

However, she said, "When I got off the plane in Moscow, for the first time in a very long time I felt safe, and I felt heard and felt respected."

Reade sparked headlines in early 2020 by claiming that then-senator Biden sexually assaulted her in a Capitol Hill corridor in August 1993, when she was 29.

Her accusation came just as Biden was ramping up his campaign against incumbent president Donald Trump, who himself has faced accusations of sexual abuse and rape.

Biden categorically denied her claim.

"It is not true. I'm saying unequivocally it never, never happened," he said.