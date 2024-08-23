Putin launches major accusation at Ukraine amid concerns over Russian nuclear power plant

Moscow, Russia - Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday accused Ukraine of trying to attack the Kursk nuclear power station, some 30 miles from where Kyiv's forces are mounting a major cross-border offensive.

"The enemy tried to strike the nuclear power plant at night. The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has been informed," Putin said during a televised government meeting on Thursday.



Putin did not present any evidence for his claims or provide further details on the alleged attack.

The IAEA released a statement saying it had been told by Moscow that drone fragments were found very close to the Kursk plant's spent fuel nuclear storage facility.

The nuclear watchdog said its chief would visit the facility next week, with Russia having repeatedly sounded the alarm over a possible hit since Ukrainian troops and tanks stormed into its western Kursk region on August 6.

That offensive is now into its third week, with Kyiv laying claim to dozens of Russian border settlements and Russia scrambling to fight off the most serious attack by a foreign army on its territory since World War II.

There were no previous reports of the attempted strike on the facility in Russian media.

Kursk regional governor Alexei Smirnov told Putin the facility was working as usual. He said on Thursday that 133,000 people have fled or been evacuated from border districts since Ukraine launched the attack.

Concrete air-raid shelters were being installed in cities across the region on Thursday, including Kurchatov, next to the Kursk nuclear power plant.