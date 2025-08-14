Trump signs "reckless" executive order to boost space launches

Washington DC - President Donald Trump signed an executive order Wednesday easing regulations for the private space industry, including eliminating some environmental reviews, in a move likely to please his erstwhile advisor Elon Musk .

The executive order, which said it aimed to "substantially" increase the number of space launches in the US, was described by an environmental group as "reckless."

Since returning to the White House in January, Trump has talked up several space missions including sending humans to the Moon and Mars.

The Moon and Mars missions are planned to get a ride on the massive Starship rocket of Musk's private firm SpaceX.

However, Starship has had a series of setbacks, with its latest routine test ending in a fiery explosion in June.

SpaceX dominates the global launch market, with its various-sized rockets blasting off more than 130 times last year – and that number looks set to rise after Trump's executive order.

"It is the policy of the United States to enhance American greatness in space by enabling a competitive launch marketplace and substantially increasing commercial space launch cadence" by 2030, the order read.