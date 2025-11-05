Putin moves to resume Russian nuclear tests in stark reponse to Trump

Moscow, Russia - Russian President Vladimir Putin said Wednesday that Russia would consider resuming nuclear tests if the US did so, convening a security council meeting after US President Donald Trump 's comments on testing.

Vladimir Putin says Russia will consider resuming nuclear tests if the US does so. © GAVRIIL GRIGOROV / POOL / AFP

The statement marks the latest episode of nuclear sabre-rattling between the world's two largest atomic powers, after Putin and Trump failed to find ways to resolve the Ukraine conflict.

Putin ordered Russia's defense and foreign ministries, as well as security services, to "gather information on this topic" and make "proposals on the possible start of preparation works for nuclear weapons tests".

Russia has not conducted a nuclear test since 1990, the year before the collapse of the USSR.

Trump said on social media last week that he had instructed the Pentagon to "start testing our Nuclear Weapons on an equal basis" with Russia and China. It was unclear whether he was referring to tests involving nuclear warheads or not.

During the security council meeting, Putin was responding to Russian Defense Minister Andrei Belousov, who suggested to "begin immediate preparations" for nuclear testing in the Arctic archipelago, Novaya Zemlya.

The Russian leader has repeatedly said that if Washington carries out a nuclear test, Moscow will do the same.

In October, Putin oversaw two tests of nuclear-capable weapons, which excluded atomic warheads.