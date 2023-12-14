Putin opens door for solution to detention of Evan Gershkovich and Paul Whelan

Moscow, Russia - Russian President Vladimir Putin said Thursday he wanted Moscow and Washington to arrive at a solution to secure the release of two high-profile Americans held on espionage charges.

Russian President Vladimir Putin (l.) said he was open to negotiating with the US for the release of Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich and other detained Americans. © Collage: via REUTERS

Putin was responding to a question from reporters during an end-of-year press conference, referring to detained Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich and former US marine Paul Whelan.



"There are contacts on this issue and dialogue is ongoing, but it's not straightforward," he said.

"I hope we will find a solution. But the US side should also hear us and make a decision that will suit the Russian Federation."

His comments came just after a court in Moscow ruled that Gershkovich, arrested in March, be held in detention until January 30.

The 32-year-old journalist, his employer, and the US government have all rejected the spying allegations.

Gershkovich was arrested during a reporting trip at the end of March in the Urals city of Yekaterinburg, becoming the first Western reporter to be held on spying charges in Russia since the Soviet era.

He faces up to 20 years in prison if convicted.