Vladimir Putin to run for yet another presidential term in 2024

Moscow, Russia - Russian President Vladimir Putin announced Friday that he would run for re-election in 2024, allowing the Kremlin leader to extend his decades-long grip on power into the next decade.

The 71-year-old has led Russia since the turn of the century, winning four presidential ballots and briefly serving as prime minister in a system where opposition has become virtually non-existent.



The announcement came at a set-piece Kremlin event for army personnel, including some who fought in the war on Ukraine that Putin ordered in February last year.

"I won't hide it, I've had different thoughts at different times, but this is a time when a decision has to be made," Putin said at the ceremony.

"I will run for the office of president of the Russian Federation."

He was speaking to Lieutenant Colonel Artyom Zhoga, a Russian military officer, who had moments before urged him to run.

"Thanks to your actions, your decisions, we have gained freedom," Zhoga said, adding: "We need you, Russia needs you."