Trump privately dismisses Epstein victims as "Democrats," report reveals

Washington DC - A recent report claims President Donald Trump has privately been sharing his thoughts about victims of late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, and what he believes are the political motivations driving them to speak out against him.

President Donald Trump has reportedly been privately telling associates that he believes outspoken victims of Jeffrey Epstein are "Democrats." © Andrew Harnik / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

According to Rolling Stone, two sources claim the president has "repeatedly critiqued the string of media appearances by Epstein accusers and their families" in recent weeks and suggested they are "clearly of a 'Democrat' political affiliation."

In a statement, a White House official told the outlet, "None of this is true," adding it was "another desperate attempt" by Rolling Stone to slander the president.

The claims come as the Trump administration has been facing backlash for refusing to fully release all government files related to Epstein's crimes, as promised on the campaign trail.

Trump, who was close friends with Epstein for decades, has tried desperately to get his MAGA base to move on from the controversy.

Throughout the scandal, Trump has notably not made any attempt to speak with or bring in Epstein's alleged victims to share their stories with the public, instead strictly focusing on clearing his own name.