Trump privately dismisses Epstein victims as "Democrats," report reveals
Washington DC - A recent report claims President Donald Trump has privately been sharing his thoughts about victims of late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, and what he believes are the political motivations driving them to speak out against him.
According to Rolling Stone, two sources claim the president has "repeatedly critiqued the string of media appearances by Epstein accusers and their families" in recent weeks and suggested they are "clearly of a 'Democrat' political affiliation."
In a statement, a White House official told the outlet, "None of this is true," adding it was "another desperate attempt" by Rolling Stone to slander the president.
The claims come as the Trump administration has been facing backlash for refusing to fully release all government files related to Epstein's crimes, as promised on the campaign trail.
Trump, who was close friends with Epstein for decades, has tried desperately to get his MAGA base to move on from the controversy.
Throughout the scandal, Trump has notably not made any attempt to speak with or bring in Epstein's alleged victims to share their stories with the public, instead strictly focusing on clearing his own name.
Jeffrey Epstein's victims feel they are being "erased"
In recent weeks, survivors of Epstein's crimes and their families have been openly criticizing the president's handling of the scandal.
Annie Farmer, who testified along with her sister against Epstein's accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell, recently told CNN that the "chaotic process... has a real cost for survivors" and slammed MAGA allies for suggesting Maxwell was a victim of Epstein.
She also criticized the Department of Justice for not notifying her and her sister of their plans to meet with Maxwell, as well as their decision to move her to a minimum-security prison.
Danielle Bensky told NBC News that the scandal makes her and other women who have come forward about surviving Epstein's abuse feel like they are "being erased" by Trump and his allies.
The family of Virginia Giuffre, a victim who took her own life earlier this year, criticized the government for "listening" to Maxwell, "a known perjurer, a woman who repeatedly lied under oath."
"We and the public are asking for answers; survivors deserve this," the family added.
Republican Congressman Thomas Massie recently announced that he and Democratic Rep. Ro Khanna will host a press conference with Epstein victims on September 3.
