Wife of Jill Biden's ex-husband found dead after domestic disturbance call
Milton, Delaware - The wife of Former First Lady Jill Biden's ex-husband has been found dead in her own home.
Linda Stevenson was discovered lifeless in her living room on Sunday after the police had been called over an argument in the home.
It's still unclear whom the 64-year-old had been arguing with and whether her husband, Bill Stevenson, could have had anything to do with her death.
What is certain, however, is that the 77-year-old has already spoken to the police and would continue to cooperate with the authorities.
As People reported, no charges have been filed at this time, and the investigation is ongoing.
"Officers immediately administered life-saving measures; however, despite their efforts, Linda Stevenson was later pronounced deceased," the police reported in a press release.
Linda Stevenson's cause of death is unclear, and an autopsy has been ordered.
Before his marriage to Linda, Bill was married to Jill Biden. The two tied the knot in 1970 while they were college students.
Bill Stevenson was married to Jill Biden for five years
Unfortunately, their love did not last.
"She had these expectations of sort of what that marriage was going to be, and the marriage did not live up to those expectations," Jill's biographer Julie Pace said in an interview from 2022.
"She was incredibly young and probably a bit naive about what life was going to look like, and it stings her."
The couple divorced after five years, and it wasn't long before Jill fell in love with her current husband, former President Joe Biden.
The two married in 1977 and are still together today.
Cover photo: ALLISON ROBBERT / AFP