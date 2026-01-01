Wife of Jill Biden's ex-husband found dead after domestic disturbance call

Milton, Delaware - The wife of Former First Lady Jill Biden's ex-husband has been found dead in her own home.

Former First Lady Jill Biden (pictured) was married to Bill Stevenson for five years. © ALLISON ROBBERT / AFP

Linda Stevenson was discovered lifeless in her living room on Sunday after the police had been called over an argument in the home.

It's still unclear whom the 64-year-old had been arguing with and whether her husband, Bill Stevenson, could have had anything to do with her death.

What is certain, however, is that the 77-year-old has already spoken to the police and would continue to cooperate with the authorities.

As People reported, no charges have been filed at this time, and the investigation is ongoing.

"Officers immediately administered life-saving measures; however, despite their efforts, Linda Stevenson was later pronounced deceased," the police reported in a press release.



Linda Stevenson's cause of death is unclear, and an autopsy has been ordered.

Before his marriage to Linda, Bill was married to Jill Biden. The two tied the knot in 1970 while they were college students.