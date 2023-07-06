Wisconsin governor uses veto to secure school funding for next 400 years!

Madison, Wisconsin - Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers used his special veto power to secure school funding in his state for the next four centuries, while removing most priorities inserted by Republican lawmakers.

Wisconsin's Democratic Governor Tony Evers got creative with his veto powers to strip many Republican priorities from the state's two-year spending plan. © SCOTT OLSON / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

A line-item veto allows the governor to strike down parts of spending bills while allowing the rest of the bill to pass into law. Evers exercised this power 51 times with Wisconsin's new budget.

In the two-year spending plan, the Republican majority in the state legislature wanted to cut income taxes by $3.5 billion. Evers used the power of his pen to reduce the tax cut to $175 million and to ditch cuts for the highest two income brackets.

The governor, a former state education secretary and teacher, made other important changes, including upping the amount of money K-12 schools can raise per student by $325 a year until the year 2425 by removing the "20" and the dash from what was originally supposed to read "2024-25."

The budget Evers passed also provides child care and affordable housing grants and removes a GOP measure that would have banned Medicaid payments for gender-affirming care.

Evers was not able to scrap the $32-million cut to the University of Wisconsin, which Republicans said would have gone toward diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) initiatives, but he was able to use his line-item veto powers to protect 188 DEI positions set for elimination.