Yusef Salaam wins Democratic primary to represent Harlem on NYC Council!

New York, New York - Yusef Salaam, an exonerated member of the Central Park Five, has officially won his Democratic primary for New York City Council!

Yusef Salaam, a member of the Exonerated Five, is the official Democratic nominee to represent Central Harlem on the New York City Council. © Collage: Dave Kotinsky / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & Dia Dipasupil / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Salaam declared victory in his quest for the Central Harlem City Council seat last week with just over 50% of the vote, but the race was not called at the time.

Votes tallied on Wednesday clearly put Salaam over the top, with around 63.8% going to the political newcomer.



With his primary win, Salaam defeated two experienced politicians, New York State Assemblymembers Inez Dickens and Al Taylor. Incumbent Councilmember Kristin Richardson Jordan also appeared on the ballot despite dropping out of the race in May.

"We are going to have a New Harlem Renaissance," the victor tweeted as the results were announced.