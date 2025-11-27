Zohran Mamdani reveals the "weirdest" thing he saw during his White House visit

New York, New York - New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani used a podcast appearance to reveal the "weirdest" thing he saw in the White House during his visit with President Donald Trump last week.

New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani said the "weirdest" thing he saw in the White House was a coffee table book about the upcoming UFC fight at the presidential residence. © AFP/Spencer Platt/Getty images

Speaking on the Adam Friedland Show on Tuesday, the conversation quickly turned to Mamdani's surprisingly warm meeting with Trump.

"What was the weirdest thing he showed you?" Friedland asked. "He had to have shown you something – one thing weird?"

Mamdani responded by first describing a tour of the Oval Office and the Cabinet Room, where he viewed portraits of former presidents.



He said that he was guided through the White House by staff members and left in a waiting room adjacent to the Oval Office. It was here that he witnessed the "weirdest" thing of his visit.

"I sit down waiting for the time of the meeting and in front of me are all these different coffee table books. And one of them is UFC at the White House," Mamdani said, referring to a mixed martial arts bout planned for next year as part of the 250th anniversary celebrations for the US.

The 34-year-old said he had "no idea" about the upcoming fight.

"But I was just flipping through that... It was a visualization of what it's going to look like," he added.