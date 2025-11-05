Mamdani challenges Trump in victory speech for the ages: "I have four words for you"

New York, New York - Zohran Mamdani took on President Donald Trump in his speech to ecstatic supporters after making history by winning the New York City mayoral election.

New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani (r.) took on President Donald Trump directly in his victory speech. © Collage: REUTERS

"In this moment of political darkness, New York will be the light," Mamdani said at an election watch party in Brooklyn.

"New York will remain a city of immigrants, a city built by immigrants, powered by immigrants and, as of tonight, led by an immigrant," he declared to deafening cheers.

"So hear me, President Trump, when I say this: to get to any of us, you will have to get through all of us."

Trump had smeared Mamdani as a "Jew hater" and threatened to illegally withhold federal funds from New York City if he becomes mayor.

In a speech that started with a quote from socialist icon Eugene Debs, and brimmed with pride at New York's history and identity, Mamdani insisted: "Together, we will usher in a generation of change. And if we embrace this brave new course, rather than fleeing from it, we can respond to oligarchy and authoritarianism with the strength it fears, not the appeasement it craves."

He added: "This is not only how we stop Trump; it’s how we stop the next one. So, Donald Trump, since I know you're watching, I have four words for you: turn the volume up."

Mamdani was on track to trounce disgraced former governor Andrew Cuomo by almost 10 points, with over 90% of ballots counted.

"I wish Andrew Cuomo only the best in private life," Mamdani said of his opponent, who ran a campaign condemned as racist and Islamophobic.

"But let tonight be the final time I utter his name, as we turn the page on a politics that abandons the many and answers only to the few."