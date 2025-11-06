Zohran Mamdani announces transition team leaders as he prepares to take over as NYC mayor

New York, New York - After a stunning election win, New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani has announced the all-female team who will spearhead his transition to City Hall.

New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani holds a press conference with leaders of his transition team at the Unisphere in Queens on November 5, 2025. © REUTERS

"Today we begin the work of building a new administration – and I’m proud to announce an experienced transition leadership team that will hit the ground running," Mamdani said in a statement.

The team has four co-chairs:

Grace Bonilla , president and CEO United Way of New York City, former executive director of the Task Force on Racial Equity and Inclusion under Mayor Bill de Blasio, and former administrator of the Human Resources Administration

, president and CEO United Way of New York City, former executive director of the Task Force on Racial Equity and Inclusion under Mayor Bill de Blasio, and former administrator of the Human Resources Administration Melanie Hartzog , president and CEO of the New York Foundling, former deputy mayor for Health and Human Services, and former director of the Mayor’s Office of Management and Budget

, president and CEO of the New York Foundling, former deputy mayor for Health and Human Services, and former director of the Mayor’s Office of Management and Budget Lina Khan , former chair of the Federal Trade Commission under President Joe Biden

, former chair of the Federal Trade Commission under President Joe Biden Maria Torres-Springer, former feputy mayor of New York City from October 2024-March 2025; former deputy mayor for Housing, Economic Development and Workforce; former commissioner of the New York City Department of Housing Preservation and Development; and former president and CEO of the NYC Economic Development Corporation



Political strategist Elana Leopold has been tapped to serve as transition executive director. She has been a senior advisor to the Mamdani campaign and was previously a senior aide to Mayor Bill de Blasio.

"From day one, our campaign was laser-focused on making this city affordable for working people. And on day one of my administration, with this talented transition team in place, we will be ready to make that vision a reality," Mamdani said.

"Our transition leaders will help build a City Hall committed to excellence, integrity and a hunger to solve old problems with new solutions."

"Together, we will show the nation how government can deliver when we put the people, not billionaires, first."