Zohran Mamdani announces transition team leaders as he prepares to take over as NYC mayor
New York, New York - After a stunning election win, New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani has announced the all-female team who will spearhead his transition to City Hall.
"Today we begin the work of building a new administration – and I’m proud to announce an experienced transition leadership team that will hit the ground running," Mamdani said in a statement.
The team has four co-chairs:
- Grace Bonilla, president and CEO United Way of New York City, former executive director of the Task Force on Racial Equity and Inclusion under Mayor Bill de Blasio, and former administrator of the Human Resources Administration
- Melanie Hartzog, president and CEO of the New York Foundling, former deputy mayor for Health and Human Services, and former director of the Mayor’s Office of Management and Budget
- Lina Khan, former chair of the Federal Trade Commission under President Joe Biden
- Maria Torres-Springer, former feputy mayor of New York City from October 2024-March 2025; former deputy mayor for Housing, Economic Development and Workforce; former commissioner of the New York City Department of Housing Preservation and Development; and former president and CEO of the NYC Economic Development Corporation
Political strategist Elana Leopold has been tapped to serve as transition executive director. She has been a senior advisor to the Mamdani campaign and was previously a senior aide to Mayor Bill de Blasio.
"From day one, our campaign was laser-focused on making this city affordable for working people. And on day one of my administration, with this talented transition team in place, we will be ready to make that vision a reality," Mamdani said.
"Our transition leaders will help build a City Hall committed to excellence, integrity and a hunger to solve old problems with new solutions."
"Together, we will show the nation how government can deliver when we put the people, not billionaires, first."
Zohran Mamdani's election promises "new era for New York City"
Mamdani will take over from Eric Adams as mayor of New York City on January 1 after winning the Tuesday election to lead the nation's largest city.
New Yorkers turned out in droves to vote, with the 34-year-old state assembly member's campaign capturing headlines around the world.
Despite fear-mongering from the far-right, establishment Democrats, and corporate media outlets, Mamdani's popularity has skyrocketed in recent months as more and more New Yorkers welcomed his affordability agenda.
Mamdani's platform called for rent freezes, free buses, no-cost childcare, and city-owned grocery stores, as well as recognition of Palestinian human rights and increased protections for immigrants.
The transition team will assist the mayor-elect in fundraising and building an administration to accomplish his stated goals. It has already launched a resume portal for applicants interesting in contributing to this work.
"I've been proud to help this campaign reach New Yorkers across the five boroughs and get over the finish line over the past few months. I look forward to continuing to work with Zohran and leading a strong transition team that will deliver the bold agenda Zohran campaigned on," Leopold said in a statement.
Khan said, "New Yorkers sent a clear message this week that it’s time to build a city that working people can actually afford. I’m excited to help Zohran build a team that will usher in a new era for New York City and set a new model for Democratic governance."
Cover photo: REUTERS