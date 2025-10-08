Zohran Mamdani attends Israelis for Peace vigil as October 7 statement sparks criticism

New York, New York - New York City's Democratic mayoral nominee Zohran Mamdani joined an Israelis for Peace vigil on Tuesday amid controversy over a statement he released on October 7 – two years after Israel launched its brutal siege of Gaza.

New York City mayoral frontrunner Zohran Mamdani called for an end to "occupation and apartheid" on the two-year anniversary of October 7, 2023. © MICHAEL M. SANTIAGO / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Mamdani attended the Union Square vigil along with New York City Comptroller Brad Lander, a former mayoral contender who cross-endorsed the state assemblymember ahead of the June Democratic primary.

Israelis for Peace is a New York City-based group advocating for a ceasefire in Gaza and the release of Israeli hostages.

Earlier in the day, Mamdani issued an official statement marking the anniversary of October 7, 2023.

"Two years ago today, Hamas carried out a horrific war crime, killing more than 1,100 Israelis and kidnapping 250 more. I mourn these lives and pray for the safe return of every hostage still held and for every family whose lives were torn apart by these atrocities," the mayoral hopeful opened.

"In the aftermath of that day, Prime Minister Netanyahu and the Israeli government launched a genocidal war: a death toll that now far exceeds 67,000; with the Israeli military bombing homes, hospitals, and schools into rubble. Every day in Gaza has become a place where grief itself has run out of language. I mourn these lives and pray for the families that have been shattered. Our government has been complicit through it all," he continued.

"This must end," Mamdani urged. "The occupation and apartheid must end. Peace must be pursued through diplomacy, not war crimes, and our government must act to end these atrocities and hold those responsible to account."

He concluded by reaffirming his "unwavering commitment to universal human rights."

Mamdani's statement drew a furious response from Israel's foreign ministry, which accused him of acting as a "mouthpiece for Hamas propaganda."