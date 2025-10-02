Zohran Mamdani asks NYC to accept his rose in Bachelor-inspired campaign ad

New York, New York - Democratic mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani took a page out of Bachelor Nation's playbook as he asked New York if they would accept his rose in his latest campaign ad.

Zohran Mamdani aired a new campaign ad during The Golden Bachelor on Wednesday inspired by the reality dating series. © Screenshot/X/@ZohranKMamdani

The New York state assemblyman debuted a new campaign spot on Wednesday evening as The Golden Bachelor aired its latest episode on ABC.

In the clip, Mamdani spoofs The Bachelor's signature rose ceremonies, which take place at the end of each episode as the leading man hands out roses to the ladies he wants to stay for another week.

"You deserve better. You deserve to be able to raise your family here," he says to the camera amid a Bachelor Mansion-esque backdrop.

"To be safe. To travel where you need to, free of cost and worry. You deserve someone who works as hard as you do, who thinks about you – every second of the day. That's the kind of mayor I promise to be."

He then picks up a rose and asks, "New York, will you accept this rose?"

Mamdani, who secured the Democratic nomination in a primary upset back in June, holds a dominant lead as the mayoral race heads into its final stretch.