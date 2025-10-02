Zohran Mamdani asks NYC to accept his rose in Bachelor-inspired campaign ad
New York, New York - Democratic mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani took a page out of Bachelor Nation's playbook as he asked New York if they would accept his rose in his latest campaign ad.
The New York state assemblyman debuted a new campaign spot on Wednesday evening as The Golden Bachelor aired its latest episode on ABC.
In the clip, Mamdani spoofs The Bachelor's signature rose ceremonies, which take place at the end of each episode as the leading man hands out roses to the ladies he wants to stay for another week.
"You deserve better. You deserve to be able to raise your family here," he says to the camera amid a Bachelor Mansion-esque backdrop.
"To be safe. To travel where you need to, free of cost and worry. You deserve someone who works as hard as you do, who thinks about you – every second of the day. That's the kind of mayor I promise to be."
He then picks up a rose and asks, "New York, will you accept this rose?"
Mamdani, who secured the Democratic nomination in a primary upset back in June, holds a dominant lead as the mayoral race heads into its final stretch.
After incumbent Mayor Eric Adams bowed out of the race, Mamdani has continued to focus on his push for affordability while fighting remaining competition from Democrat-turned-Independent Andrew Cuomo, who is holding at a distant second in the polls.
Cover photo: Screenshot/X/@ZohranKMamdani