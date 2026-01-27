Zohran Mamdani makes surprise appearance in Jimmy Fallon's Tonight Show monologue

New York, New York - New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani made a surprise appearance in Jimmy Fallon's monologue during Monday's episode of The Tonight Show.

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani joins Jimmy Fallon on stage during the January 26, 2026, episode of The Tonight Show. © Todd Owyoung/NBC

During his monologue, Fallon joked about the freezing temperatures New Yorkers have experienced during a powerful winter storm that dropped massive amounts of snow across the country over the weekend.

"It is brutal out there," Fallon said. "It is so cold my belly button went from an outie to an innie."

"We got a foot of snow here in New York City, and everything went from beautiful to brown mush in two seconds. Basically the entire city pulled an avocado."

"It's so cold President Trump got a space heater installed into his MRI machine," the host said before he was interrupted.

"Jimmy, let me try one," Mamdani said as he appeared on stage to raucous cheers from the in-studio audience.

"It’s so cold in New York City the rent froze itself. Good night, everybody!" the mayor joked, referring to his campaign promise of rent freezes on rent-stabilized apartments in the city.

"But seriously, stay inside, stay warm, stay safe," he added.