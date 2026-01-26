Zohran Mamdani shows up to shovel snow as New York City faces deadly winter storm
New York, New York - Zohran Mamdani was seen shoveling snow on Sunday as he led the response to New York City's first major storm since he took over as mayor.
Mamdani has been at the forefront of efforts to prepare New Yorkers for a winter storm that has already claimed six lives in the city. The causes of death are currently under investigation.
The weekend brought freezing temperatures and more than a foot of snow to some parts of New York.
Videos have gone viral on social media of Mamdani helping to dig out a car stuck in the snow in Brooklyn on Sunday.
"As I have said, there is no task too big or no job too small. Happy to lend a hand and help out New Yorkers. Stay safe!" Mamdani replied to one of the clips.
The mayor was seen in a black City of New York coat, but without much of the cold weather gear one might expect in such temperatures.
"Thanks for helping out our neighbors, but put on a hat!" New York Governor Kathy Hochul quipped on X.
Zohran Mamdani updates New Yorkers on storm response
New York State was placed under a state of emergency in advance of the storm.
Mamdani has praised the city workers who labored through the bitter cold to keep residents safe.
The mayor said during a Sunday press conference that over 2,500 sanitation workers had been deployed on 12-hour shifts to lay down salt, while over 2,200 plow vehicles were working to clear snow from streets.
The administration opened 10 warming centers in school buildings – two in each borough – on top of the 126 shelters, more than 50 hospitals, and 35 safe havens also serving New Yorkers.
With dangerous conditions projected to continue, Mamdani announced that public schools would hold remote classes on Monday.
"I know that this may disappoint some students, so if you do see me, feel free to throw a snowball at me," the mayor joked.
Mamdani urged New Yorkers to stay off the roads and to call 311 if they see someone outside who needs shelter.
Cover photo: ANGELA WEISS / AFP