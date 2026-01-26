Zohran Mamdani shows up to shovel snow as New York City faces deadly winter storm

New York, New York - Zohran Mamdani was seen shoveling snow on Sunday as he led the response to New York City's first major storm since he took over as mayor.

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani arrives at a salt depot to speak at a news conference about preparations for the winter storm on January 24, 2026. © ANGELA WEISS / AFP

Mamdani has been at the forefront of efforts to prepare New Yorkers for a winter storm that has already claimed six lives in the city. The causes of death are currently under investigation.

The weekend brought freezing temperatures and more than a foot of snow to some parts of New York.

Videos have gone viral on social media of Mamdani helping to dig out a car stuck in the snow in Brooklyn on Sunday.

"As I have said, there is no task too big or no job too small. Happy to lend a hand and help out New Yorkers. Stay safe!" Mamdani replied to one of the clips.

The mayor was seen in a black City of New York coat, but without much of the cold weather gear one might expect in such temperatures.

"Thanks for helping out our neighbors, but put on a hat!" New York Governor Kathy Hochul quipped on X.