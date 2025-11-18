Zohran Mamdani seeks Trump meeting in bid to fight for affordability agenda

New York, New York - New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani said on Monday that he hopes to discuss his affordability agenda with President Donald Trump .

President Donald Trump (l.) has said he will "work something out" to speak with New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani. © Collage: REUTERS

"The president ran a campaign where he spoke about a promise to deliver cheaper groceries, a promise to reduce the cost of living," Mamdani said after visiting a soup kitchen in the Bronx.

"We are seeing his actions and that of his administration in Washington leading to the exact opposite effect for New Yorkers."

A spokesperson for Mamdani confirmed to the New York Times that he had reached out to White House officials last week in hopes of scheduling a talk.

"The mayor of New York, I will say, would like to meet with us," Trump told reporters on Sunday. "He would like to come to Washington and meet, and we'll work something out."

"We want to see everything work out well for New York," the president added.

Trump repeatedly attacked Mamdani during the mayoral race, calling him a "communist" and a "radical left lunatic." He threatened to withhold federal funding from New York City should the 34-year-old win.

Mamdani has blasted Trump's violent immigration raids and push to cut funding to the SNAP food aid program during the government shutdown.