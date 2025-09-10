Zohran Mamdani tackles FIFA's "greed" with new campaign for affordable World Cup tickets

New York, New York - New York City mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani is tackling FIFA's ticket pricing policies ahead of next year's World Cup.

Zohran Mamdani, the Democratic nominee for mayor of New York City, demanded FIFA scrap dynamic pricing for World Cup tickets. © Screenshot/X/Zohran Kwame Mamdani

World soccer's governing body last week confirmed it would be using "dynamic pricing" for match tickets, which means prices will fluctuate – and almost certainly rise – according to demand.

The practice is hugely controversial, as many concertgoers can attest to. Popular events often see ticket prices increase tenfold or even more.

On Tuesday, Mamdani called for FIFA to scrap dynamic pricing entirely, cap ticket resale prices, and set aside at least 15% of match tickets for local residents at a discounted price.

"The biggest sporting event in the world is happening in our backyard. But most New Yorkers will be priced out of watching it live," the Democratic nominee for NYC mayor said.

He urged New Yorkers to sign a petition "sending a clear message to FIFA."

Mamdani is famously an avid soccer fan and often speaks of his love of the game – and of the Premier League's Arsenal.

Forty-eight teams, the biggest field in World Cup history, will play in the US, Canada, and Mexico from June 11-July 19 next year. New York and New Jersey will host eight games, with the final being played at East Rutherford's MetLife Stadium.