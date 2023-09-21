Is Olivia Rodrigo using Ticketmaster dynamic pricing for the GUTS Tour?

New York, New York - Olivia Rodrigo fans are scrambling to secure tickets to the GUTS World Tour, but Ticketmaster is causing trouble once again with excessive fees, skyrocketing prices, and site crashes.

Olivia Rodrigo fans have expressed their frustration at the prices for the GUTS World Tour on Ticketmaster. © IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

The first Ticketmaster presale kicked off on Wednesday with the American Express Early Access presale.

While some Livvies were lucky enough to secure tickets close to face value, plenty of others were met with tickets exceeding $800 for lower bowl and above.

Adding insult to injury, hefty service fees were added on as well.

The skyrocketing prices are likely due to Ticketmaster's dynamic pricing system.

This controversial practice leads prices to rise in real time based on demand during the sale, leaving the face value prices behind as users flood the sale.

With an astronomical demand for tickets, prices for the GUTS Tour are a disheartening sight for many Livvies.

Dynamic pricing is notably the artist's decision, and many stars have chosen to opt out of dynamic pricing to prevent the absurd prices.