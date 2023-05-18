8-year-old girl dies in Texas in US Border Patrol custody

Harlingen, Texas - An 8-year-old girl died in US Border Patrol custody in Texas on Wednesday, officials said.

A US Border Patrol agent speaks to immigrants before they are transported from a makeshift camp. © MARIO TAMA / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

The death occurred at a local hospital.



"The child and her family were in custody at the Harlingen Station where she experienced a medical emergency," US Customs and Border Protection said in a statement. "Emergency Medical Services were called to the station and transported her to the local hospital where she was pronounced dead."

Customs and Border Protection's Office of Professional Responsibility is investigating, and the Department of Homeland Security's inspector general has been notified.

This appears to be the first death of a child in border custody since 2019, when the death of a 16-year-old Guatemalan boy led several politicians to decry the Trump administration's immigration policies and vow to investigate.

The Biden administration had struggled to manage an increase in migrants arriving at the border ahead of last week's end of the controversial Title 42 policy, which allowed agents to expel migrants quickly without providing them access to the asylum system.

Although border crossings have fallen since the policy expired on Thursday, the number of people in Border Patrol custody ballooned to more than 28,000 last week, above normal capacity.

Administration officials had been relying on a policy that allowed them to quickly release migrants without court notices to prevent what they said would be dangerous overcrowding. A federal court in Florida later blocked that effort.