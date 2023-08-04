Biden administration's asylum ban at southern border allowed to stay in place – for now

San Francisco, California - A de facto ban on claiming asylum at the US southern border implemented in May in an effort to stop arrivals of migrants can stay in place for now, a court said Thursday.

An Ecuadoran mother and her 4-year-old daughter await volunteer assistance while stuck in a makeshift camp between border walls between the US and Mexico. © MARIO TAMA / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

A rule change earlier this year made it all but impossible for most migrants to lodge an asylum claim when crossing by land from Mexico.



President Joe Biden's administration said claims would still be accepted, but only if made in a migrant's home country or in a country they had passed through on their way to the United States.

The change came as Washington sought to untangle years of using Title 42, a public health measure that effectively prevented any undocumented person from entering the country, which was implemented as Covid-19 swept the world.

Critics, including the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) charged the provision was illegal, and went to court to seek its reversal.

Last month, Judge Jon Tigar of the US district court in San Francisco said the policy was "unlawful," but he suspended his ruling for 14 days to give the administration time to appeal.

On Thursday, the Ninth Circuit Panel stayed that July 25 ruling, pending the outcome of the Biden administration's appeal.

The panel said it would expedite the process and ordered submissions by August 24.

"The stay ruling doesn’t say anything about the legality of the ban, and we are confident that we will prevail when the court has a full opportunity to consider the claims," said Katrina Eiland, deputy director of the ACLU’s Immigrants’ Rights Project.

"We are pleased the court placed the appeal on an expedited schedule so that it can be decided quickly, because each day the Biden administration prolongs its efforts to preserve its illegal ban, people fleeing grave danger are put in harm’s way."