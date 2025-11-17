Border patrol arrests dozens of people in Charlotte as protesters demand end to raids

Charlotte, North Carolina - Dozens of people were arrested in federal raids in Charlotte over the weekend as the Trump administration ramps up its assault on immigrant communities.

Protesters demonstrate against federal immigration raids outside the Department of Homeland Security office in Charlotte, North Carolina, on November 16, 2025. © Peter Zay / AFP

Over Saturday and Sunday, masked Border Patrol agents descended on the North Carolina city in an action dubbed "Operation Charlotte's Web."

Border Patrol commander Greg Bovino said 81 people had been arrested on Saturday as raids continued into Sunday.

Residents reported agents showing up in neighborhoods as well as at businesses, grocery stores, and churches.

A local pastor told the Charlotte Observer that agents showed up at his church on Saturday and grabbed a man without showing any documents or providing any explanation.

"They tried [to grab] more people, and they had to run because they're afraid," the man said. "And we had [children]. They cried a lot."

According to the outlet, the Department of Homeland Security did not say where people who were arrested were being taken, nor whether their families would be have access to them.

Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles, Mecklenburg Board of County Commissioners Chair Mark Jerrell, and Charlotte-Mecklenburg Board of Education Chair Stephanie Sneed released a joint statement saying that US Customs and Border Protection's actions are "causing unnecessary fear and uncertainty in our community."

"It is critical for all residents to feel secure in our community and know they can live their lives without being fearful while walking down the street, going to school, work or the grocery store."

North Carolina Governor Josh Stein said in a video message, "To the CBP: If you know that we have violent criminals in Charlotte who are undocumented, we want them out too. Everyone wants to be safe in their communities. But the actions of too many federal agents are doing the exact opposite in Charlotte."