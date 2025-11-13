Congressional progressives endorse slate of bills to curb Trump's anti-immigrant agenda
Washington DC - The Congressional Progressive Caucus on Wednesday endorsed a slate of bills designed to hamper President Donald Trump's anti-immigrant agenda.
Since returning to the White House in January 2025, Trump has launched an all-out assault on immigrant communities.
Masked ICE agents have conducted violent raids at workplaces, homes, and immigration courts.
People are being locked up in US detention centers whose conditions have been described as cruel and inhumane.
The Trump administration has escalated deportations, including removing people to third countries. In March, he sent 252 Venezuelan nationals to El Salvador, where they were taken to the notorious CECOT detention camp and exposed to systematic abuse.
Meanwhile, the administration has sought to revoke the legal status of hundreds of thousands of immigrants, some of whom have been in the country for decades and who have US citizen children.
Trump's anti-immigrant actions have sparked mass protests around the country. In response, the president has deployed the National Guard to various Democratic-led cities in a bid to suppress dissent.
"Trump promised to go after 'bad guys,' but instead is rounding up US citizens, separating families, and deporting working people who have done nothing wrong," CPC Chair Greg Casar said in a statement.
"With these proposals, Democrats are ready to go on offense and hold Republicans accountable for the recklessness and cruelty of the Trump administration's policies."
Congressional Progressive Caucus endorses 10 bills to rein in abuse
The 10 bills backed by the CPC are categorized into three main issue areas:
Immigration Officer Identification
- The No Secret Police Act requires immigration enforcement agents to clearly identify themselves with visible insignia and bans the use of face coverings or non-tactical masks that conceal officers' identities.
- The Combatting Law Enforcement Anonymity by Requiring Identification Disclosure (CLEAR ID) Act prohibits DHS from using funds to carry out immigration enforcement by officers who are visibly hiding their identity or refusing to detail which agency they work for.
- The No Anonymity in Immigration Enforcement Act bars ICE agents from wearing facial coverings during immigration enforcement and requires that they wear a visible identification badge.
- The ICE Visibility Act prevents immigration enforcement from being carried out by plainclothes individuals by requiring all officers wear visible and distinct uniforms.
- The Combatting Deceptive Immigration Enforcement Practices Act prohibits DHS immigration officers from wearing any clothing, accessories, or items bearing the word "POLICE" while conducting immigration enforcement.
Use of Military Troops
- The Insurrection Act of 2025 would reform the Insurrection Act of 1808 by narrowing the criteria for the domestic deployment of military troops for law enforcement purposes. It also requires congressional approval if the president seeks to exercise the authority for longer than seven days.
- The National Guard Proper Use Act prevents the National Guard from being used for immigration enforcement purposes and acting as an extension of ICE.
Immigration Enforcement Conduct
- The Stop ICE from Kidnapping US Citizens Act blocks the use of funds for detaining a US citizen or transporting a US citizen outside the country.
- The Protecting Sensitive Locations Act prevents ICE agents from carrying out enforcement actions at sensitive locations where people access health care, education, justice, and prayer services.
- The Dignity for Detained Immigrants Act repeals mandatory detention, prohibits the detention of families and children in family detention, phases out the use of private detention facilities and jails, and requires DHS to establish civil detention standards.
"This bold legislative package brings transparency, accountability, and humanity to our immigration enforcement system. These ten bills reflect the urgent need to rein in abuses, end anonymity in enforcement, and uphold the dignity of all people," said Congressional Hispanic Caucus Chair Adriano Espaillat.
