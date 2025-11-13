Congressional progressives endorse slate of bills to curb Trump's anti-immigrant agenda

Washington DC - The Congressional Progressive Caucus on Wednesday endorsed a slate of bills designed to hamper President Donald Trump's anti- immigrant agenda.

A demonstrator holds a sign as people take part in a protest against ICE raids in Little Village, Chicago, Illinois, on October 24, 2025. © REUTERS

Since returning to the White House in January 2025, Trump has launched an all-out assault on immigrant communities.

Masked ICE agents have conducted violent raids at workplaces, homes, and immigration courts.

People are being locked up in US detention centers whose conditions have been described as cruel and inhumane.

The Trump administration has escalated deportations, including removing people to third countries. In March, he sent 252 Venezuelan nationals to El Salvador, where they were taken to the notorious CECOT detention camp and exposed to systematic abuse.

Meanwhile, the administration has sought to revoke the legal status of hundreds of thousands of immigrants, some of whom have been in the country for decades and who have US citizen children.

Trump's anti-immigrant actions have sparked mass protests around the country. In response, the president has deployed the National Guard to various Democratic-led cities in a bid to suppress dissent.

"Trump promised to go after 'bad guys,' but instead is rounding up US citizens, separating families, and deporting working people who have done nothing wrong," CPC Chair Greg Casar said in a statement.

"With these proposals, Democrats are ready to go on offense and hold Republicans accountable for the recklessness and cruelty of the Trump administration's policies."