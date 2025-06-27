Canadian citizen mysteriously dies while being detained at ICE center in Florida

Miami, Florida - Canadian officials are demanding more information from the US government after a Canadian citizen mysteriously died while being detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

A Canadian citizen recently died mysteriously while being detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement, and Canadian officials are demanding answers. © Volusia County

In a recent press release, ICE claims Johnny Noviello (49) was "found unresponsive" at 12:54 PM on Monday while he was being detained at Miami's Bureau of Prisons Federal Detention Center.

The facility's medical staff "responded immediately and began administering cardiopulmonary resuscitation, automated external defibrillator shock, and called 911."

By 1:36 PM, he was "pronounced deceased," but the agency says his cause of death is "still under investigation."

Noviello originally entered the US in 1988 under a legal visa status and became a lawful resident in 1991.

In 2023, he was found guilty on drug trafficking and racketeering charges in Volusia County, Florida, and spent 12 months in prison.

Last month, ICE agents arrested Noviello during his routine visit to the Florida Department of Corrections Probation office and charged him with "removability" due to his prior conviction.

Noviello's recent arrest was a part of President Donald Trump's aggressive immigration agenda, which has seen thousands of migrants, many of whom have legal status, deported from the US without due process.

Since Trump was re-elected in January, seven individuals have died while in ICE custody.