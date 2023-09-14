DACA program dealt major blow by federal judge in Texas

Houston, Texas - A federal judge in Texas has ruled that the Obama-era Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) immigration program is unlawful.

A federal judge in Texas has ruled that the DACA program for undocumented people brought to the US as children is unlawful – for the second time. © Drew Angerer / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Judge Andrew Hanen has declared DACA unlawful for the second time, following up on a similar ruling he issued in 2021.

"While sympathetic to the predicament of DACA recipients and their families, this Court has expressed its concerns about the legality of the program for some time," Hanen wrote in his ruling, claiming it violates the Administrative Procedure Act, which determines how agencies can make regulations.

"The solution for these deficiencies lies with the legislature, not the executive or judicial branches," the judge continued. "Congress, for any number of reasons, has decided not to pass DACA-like legislation."

DACA currently protects around 600,000 "Dreamers," or people brought to the US without documentation as children, from deportation.

Hanen said his ruling would not strip DACA protections from current recipients or prevent the processing of renewal requests.

"To be clear, neither this order nor the accompanying supplemental injunction requires the (Department of Homeland Security) or the Department of Justice to take any immigration, deportation, or criminal action against any DACA recipient, applicant, or any other individual that would otherwise not be taken," he wrote.