DHS compares deportations to Pokémon in disturbing video: "Gotta Catch 'Em All!"

Washington DC - The Department of Homeland Security recently shared a bizarre social media post comparing the arrest and deportation of immigrants to catching Pokémon.

On Monday, DHS shared a video on X that featured footage of Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents blowing up and kicking in doors to arrest alleged undocumented individuals, alongside clips from the Pokémon TV show, as its iconic theme song plays in the background.

The video included a GIF of Pikachu – the show's most popular Pokémon – with the tagline "Border Patrol's newest recruit," and ended with images of mock Pokémon-style trading cards featuring the faces of detained immigrants, along with descriptions of why they were arrested.

DHS captioned the post, "Gotta Catch 'Em All," referencing a catchphrase from the children's show.

Since his re-election, President Donald Trump has carried out an aggressive immigration agenda, allowing ICE agents to conduct raids and arrest alleged undocumented migrants with very little oversight, many of whom are then deported without being given due process.

The post, which to date has been viewed over 67 million times on X, garnered criticism, with many calling for Nintendo and the Pokémon Company to sue DHS for using their brand without permission.