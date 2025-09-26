Elderly US citizen launches huge damages claim over violent Los Angeles ICE arrest

Los Ángeles, California - An elderly US man who was body slammed to the ground as immigration agents raided his Los Angeles car wash said Thursday he is lodging a $50 million damages claim against the government.

Car wash owner Rafie Ollah Shouhed speaks at a press conference in Los Angeles, California, on September 25, 2025. © Patrick T. FALLON / AFP

Surveillance video shows Rafie Shouhed being violently manhandled by several masked and heavily armed agents, who then took him into custody where he says he was held for nearly 12 hours without medical attention.

"The way they treated me, the way they attacked me. I was begging (them), 'I have a heart condition,'" Shouhed told reporters.

Shouhed said he had gone out to speak to the men to find out what was happening.

"They told me nothing. The only word they say: 'You do not F with ICE,'" said Shouhed, who moved to the US from Iran in the 1980s.

The raid on Shouhed's car wash this month was part of President Donald Trump's ramped-up assault on immigrant communities as he looks to deport millions of people.

The raids have been stoked outrage, particularly in Los Angeles, in part because they appear to target people simply because they speak Spanish or are working at locations like car washes.

Video shows three masked men pinning Shouhed to the ground, with one of them appearing to put a knee on his neck.

The 79-year-old said he told agents "I cannot breathe, I cannot breathe."