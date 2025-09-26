Lindsey Graham calls for Trump to seek illegal third term: "I hope it never ends!"

Washington DC - South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham publicly called for President Donald Trump to go against the Constitution and attempt to run for a third term in office.

South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham (r.) argued that President Donald Trump should defy the Constitution and seek a third term in office. © Collage: ANGELA WEISS & Genya SAVILOV / AFP

During an interview with Fox News on Tuesday night, Graham gleefully declared, "Trump 2028 – I hope it never ends!" as he showered the president with praise over his address to the UN General Assembly.

"He told the UN: 'You're more the problem than the solution,'" Graham said.

"These seven wars that he ended, if it weren't for Donald Trump, they'd all be going on," he continued. "Rwanda and Congo has been going on for 37 years. It really does matter who's in the White House. This guy is a cross between PT Barnum and Ronald Reagan. He's got, and he's in, everybody's head.

Earlier that day, Trump gave a rambling speech to the UN, in which he questioned the organization's purpose and warned that countries were "going to hell" due to migration and efforts to combat climate breakdown.

The 79-year0ld has repeatedly floated the idea of running for a third term – something explicitly ruled out by the Constitution.

But last month, the president appeared to change his tune, telling CNBC that he would "probably not" seek another mandate in 2028.