Haitian TPS holders take legal action to fight Trump terminations

San Diego, California - Four Temporary Protected Status (TPS) holders from Haiti have sued the Trump administration over its attempt to strip them of their lawful immigration status.

Viles Dorsainvil, executive director of the Haitian Community Help and Support Center, is one of the plaintiffs challenging the Trump administration's termination of TPS protections. © Roberto SCHMIDT / AFP

TPS is a temporary legal status for nationals of designated countries already residing in the US when conditions like political turmoil, armed conflicts, and natural disasters prevent their safe return.

In June, the Biden administration re-designated and extended TPS for Haitian nationals through February 3, 2026.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) last month announced it was vacating the TPS extension and that protections would end on August 3 of this year, a move expected to impact around half a million people.

"We reject the Trump administration’s racist and inaccurate effort to undermine TPS and eliminate protections for TPS holders," Jose Palma, co-coordinator of the National TPS Alliance, said in a press release.

"Haitian TPS holders, like all TPS holders, are lawfully present here pursuant to protection granted because it is not safe for them to return to their country right now."