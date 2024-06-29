Biden administration re-designates and extends TPS for Haiti in major victory

Washington DC - The Biden administration has re-designated and extended Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for Haitian nationals in a major win for immigrants' rights advocates.

The Biden administration has announced a TPS re-designation and 18-month extension for Haiti. © TIMOTHY A. CLARY / AFP

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas announced that TPS for Haiti has been extended for 18 months, from August 4 of this year to February 3, 2026.



Mayorkas also issued a TPS re-designation. Haitian nationals (or people with no nationality who last lived in Haiti) who have resided continuously in the US since June 3, 2024, or before that date are eligible to apply for protections.

"We are providing this humanitarian relief to Haitians already present in the United States given the conditions that existed in their home country as of June 3, 2024," Mayorkas said in a statement. "In doing so, we are realizing the core objective of the TPS law and our obligation to fulfill it."

TPS is a temporary legal status for nationals of designated countries already residing in the US when conditions like political turmoil, armed conflicts, and natural disasters prevent their safe return.

Haiti received its first TPS designation after a deadly earthquake rocked the nation in 2010. The status has been regularly renewed since that time as conditions on the ground remain dangerous.

Haitian advocacy groups have been campaigning for updated protections amid a recent surge in gang violence, exacerbated by generations of Western imperialist exploitation.

The latest updates are expected to shield an additional 309,000 Haitians in the US from deportation, according to the Department of Homeland Security.