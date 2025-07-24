Hegseth orders withdrawal of Marines sent to LA amid uprising against ICE raids

Los Angeles, California - Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth has ordered the withdrawal of 700 Marines deployed to Los Angeles last month, amid an uprising against the Trump administration's attack on immigrants .

Some 700 US Marines deployed to LA last month have been ordered to withdraw by Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth. © REUTERS

Pentagon spokesperson Sean Parnell on Monday said that, "with stability returning to Los Angeles," the Marines could be pulled back.

"Their rapid response, unwavering discipline, and unmistakable presence were instrumental in restoring order and upholding the rule of law," Parnell claimed, adding that their deployment had sent a "clear message: lawlessness will not be tolerated."

In June, Trump mobilized 4,000 National Guard troops and 700 marines for deployment in the city, despite opposition from California Governor Gavin Newsom and Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass, after days of demonstrations opposing ICE raids terrorizing local communities.

Some 2,000 National Guard troops remain in the city, after Hegseth ordered a partial draw-down last week.

"There was never a need for the military to deploy against civilians in Los Angeles," Newsom said on Monday. "The damage is done, however. We, again, call upon them to do the right thing and end the militarization once and for all."

Trump has specifically targeted Democrat-led cities including Los Angeles, Chicago, and New York with his brutal crackdown.

Mayor Bass called news of the Marines' redeployment "another win" for her city.