Trump administration looks to send asylum seekers to Pacific nation of Palau

Koror, Palau - The US is looking to send people seeking asylum to the volcanic isles of Palau, the small South Pacific nation said Wednesday.

Palau President Surangel Whipps Jr. (r.) has received a request from the Trump administration to accept "third-country nationals seeking asylum in the United States." © Collage: ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP & DAVID GRAY / AFP

Scattered about 500 miles east of the Philippines, tropical Palau has long been one of the US' closest allies in the Pacific.

Palau President Surangel Whipps Jr. last week received a request from Washington to accept "third-country nationals seeking asylum in the United States," his office said in a statement.

Whipps' office told AFP on Wednesday the proposal was still under consideration by the nation's powerful Council of Chiefs, an advisory body of traditional leaders.

"A meeting was held last week. So far no decision has come out of that meeting," a spokesperson said.

US President Donald Trump campaigned on a promise to expel millions of people without documentation. He signed an executive order in January – titled "Protecting the American People Against Invasion" – that suspended admissions for countless refugees seeking haven in the US.

Key details of the proposed deal between Palau and the US were not immediately clear, such as how many asylum seekers it would cover, or what Palau may get in return.

"Based on the most recent draft agreement, Palau would have full discretion to decide whether or not to accept any individuals, and all actions would be consistent with our constitution and laws," the Palau president's office said in a statement.

US Ambassador Joel Ehrendreich was present at a meeting of senior officials to discuss the request, according to photos published last week by the Palau president's office.

The US has reportedly considered sending people seeking asylum to the likes of El Salvador, Libya, and Rwanda.