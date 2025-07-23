Judge orders Kilmar Abrego Garcia's release as Trump administration fumes

Washington DC - A Salvadoran man who was wrongly deported and then returned to the US to face human smuggling charges should be released pending trial and not be immediately taken into immigration custody, federal judges said Wednesday.

Kilmar Armando Abrego Garcia was summarily deported in March along with more than 200 other people to a prison in El Salvador as part of President Donald Trump's crackdown on migrants.

His case has become a key test of Trump's hardline immigration policies.

The Republican's administration claims most of those sent to El Salvador were alleged members of the Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua, which Trump has designated a foreign terrorist organization.

Justice Department lawyers later admitted that Abrego Garcia – a resident of Maryland who is married to a US citizen – was wrongly deported due to an "administrative error."

Abrego Garcia had been living in the US under protected legal status since 2019, when a judge ruled he should not be deported because he could be harmed in his home country.

He was returned to the US in June and immediately arrested on human smuggling charges in Tennessee.

Abrego Garcia's release pending trial has been repeatedly delayed at the request of his lawyers amid fears he would be picked up by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and deported again.