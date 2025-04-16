ICE agents smash car window during shocking arrest caught on camera

New Bedford, Massachusetts - A shocking video captured the moment that US Immigrants and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents smashed a car window with a pickaxe while trying to arrest a Guatemalan immigrant .

ICE agents were filmed smashing a car window while trying to arrest a Guatemalan man who was calmly sitting inside with his wife. © Collage: Ondine Galvez Sniffin

Juan Mendez was given no reason or justification for the violent arrest when approached by the officers, who presented no warrant but insisted that they roll down the window or open the door.

In response, Mendez called his lawyer and asked that the officers wait until he arrived. He kept the windows up and the doors locked and closed.

Throughout the four-minute video, filmed by Mendez's wife, a bearded ICE agent can be seen getting more and more agitated, before grabbing the pickaxe and slamming it into the window.

Mendez's attorney, Ondine Galvez Sniffin, provided footage of the arrest to the press and said that her client called her at about 9 AM that morning.

She arrived on the scene about 30 minutes later, at which point he had been arrested.

According to Sniffin, the ICE agents had no warrant for Mendez's arrest and her client has no criminal record that she is aware of. His wife was granted asylum, and he is currently undergoing the legal process himself.

"They indicated they were looking for some guy by the name of Antonio, which is not my client," said Sniffin. "There would be no reasonable cause for them to use that level of violence."

Mendez is being held at a Correctional Facility in New Hampshire, and ICE has refused to speak to his family or Sniffin.